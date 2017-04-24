Several people sent to hospital after serious collision near Jasper, Alta.
One person was sent to hospital in critical condition Sunday night after a collision near Jasper.
RCMP and EMS were called to a collision on Highway 16 at Snaring River at around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said several people were taken to hospital in Jasper and Hinton including one male in critical condition.
RCMP haven’t released any other details about the collision or those involved.
