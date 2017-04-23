First-degree murder charge in Yellow Grass, Sask. death

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found following a house fire in Yellow Grass, Sask.

Abbie Speir, 33, was found dead in the home following the Thursday evening fire.

Milestone RCMP called her death suspicious but have not releasedthe cause of death.

Kevin Obina Okafor, 38, was arrested the same evening in the Swift Current area.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, flight from a peace officer and dangerous driving.

RCMP said Speir and Okafor were known to each other.

Okafor is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Regina provincial court.

Yellow Grass is approximately 90 kilometres southeast of Regina.