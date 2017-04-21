One woman dead after suspicious fire in Yellow Grass, Sask.
One woman is dead after a suspicious fire at a residence in Yellow Grass, Sask.
On Thursday evening Milestone RCMP along with Fire Services were called to a house in Yellow Grass to respond to a complaint of a fire. An adult female was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and are expected to release more information at a later time.
Yellow Grass is about 90 kilometers southeast of Regina.
