One woman dead after suspicious fire in Yellow Grass, Sask.

One woman is dead after a suspicious fire at a residence in Yellow Grass, Sask.

On Thursday evening Milestone RCMP along with Fire Services were called to a house in Yellow Grass to respond to a complaint of a fire. An adult female was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and are expected to release more information at a later time.

Yellow Grass is about 90 kilometers southeast of Regina.

