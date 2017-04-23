Runner douses Prince William with water during London Marathon as Kate watches

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on hand for Sunday’s annual running of the London Marathon, where the couple was joined by Prince Harry to cheer on runners from the sidelines.

The royal trio attended the marathon as part of the promotional efforts for their mental health initiative, Heads Together, which is the official charity of this year’s London Marathon.

READ MORE: Princes William, Harry get candid with Kate Middleton about death of mom, Princess Diana

Prince William got more than he bargained for, however, when one particularly cheeky runner sprayed a bottle of water all over the prince as he passed by, taking him by surprise as Duchess Kate appeared to look on with disapproval at the runner’s splashy stunt.

According to the Daily Mail, William took it all in stride, reporting that while Harry managed to avoid the spray he was seen awkwardly avoiding an offered hug from a particularly sweaty runner.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate join Queen Elizabeth II for Easter service

As the Mail reports, the royals spent about a half hour cheering on runners and chatting with supporters, one runner even jogging over to William to grab a high five. “I saw you earlier,” shouted the runner to the prince as they slapped hands.