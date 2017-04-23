Fatal crash on Circle Drive under Preston Avenue South overpass

One person is dead following a fatal crash on Circle Drive under the Preston Avenue South overpass early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. CT, police were notified that a pickup truck travelling east on Circle Drive had collided head-on with the large concrete pillar beneath the Preston Avenue South overpass.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased will not be released until family can be notified.

It isn’t known at this time if speed or alcohol were factors.

Eastbound traffic was restricted for over seven hours while Saskatoon police collision analysts carried out their investigation.