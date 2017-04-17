Saskatchewan man killed in crash with semi on Montana Interstate 15

Cascade County authorities have identified a Saskatchewan man who was killed after his minivan struck a tractor-trailer that left the scene of the crash on Interstate 15 in northern Montana.

Sheriff Bob Edwards said Marvin Knutson, 72, of Swift Current died late Saturday when his van hit a truck as it used an “authorized vehicle only” area to cross the median to enter a weigh station near Great Falls.

READ MORE: Man killed in crash near Melfort, Sask.

Investigators with the Montana Highway Patrol say the truck driver stopped briefly near the weigh station and then continued north on I-15.

The Great Falls Tribune reported that officers are searching for the driver of the truck.

The truck was hauling two-by-four lumber and should have damage on the right rear side of the trailer.