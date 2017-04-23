Dog stolen outside restaurant found safe

The lost dog named Kobe was found safe and sound Sunday morning after being stolen Wednesday.

Toronto police said a 28-year-old woman tied her dog to a bench outside a fast-food restaurant in the Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street area and when she returned, Kobe was gone.

On Sunday at 6:48 a.m. a man found a dog, later identified as Kobe, tied to a pole in the Selby Street and Sherbourne Street area and called the police.

Police say the dog was healthy and in good spirits.

The suspect from the security images originally released by police has not yet been identified.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 40-50 with a medium build, brown hair in a ponytail, wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).