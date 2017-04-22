‘It’s a moment of crisis’: local March for Science joins global rally

Over 100 scientists and science enthusiasts took part in the March for Science rally in Saskatoon on Saturday, joining hundreds of rallies around the world on Earth Day to support open and independent science.

“It’s a moment of crisis so it’s important to get together and demonstrate what matters of us,” participant Candace Savage said.

For organizer Adam McInnes, the march is the perfect opportunity to engage with the public and let them know about the important work scientists are doing.

“I’m finding personally in my work that people don’t always realize how much work is really going on, for example here at the University of Saskatchewan — the huge breadth of research, the types of research and the areas of research we’re doing,” McInnes explained.

“This is a great opportunity to meet scientists… talk to them, see what they’re doing and get them to explain it to you so you can understand how it’s affecting your life.”

The march is in solidarity with American scientists, amid fears that their work is being muzzled by billions of dollars in funding cuts from the White House.

One of McInnes’ passions is climate change research, which has been called a ‘hoax’ by President Donald Trump.

“There’s a need to communicate more effectively about what we’re doing as scientists and why science is important, then communicate that knowledge to the general public and the government the general public elects,” McInnes said.

Provincially, recent cuts to libraries and the Meewasin Valley Authority have directly hit the education sector and the environment.

“The recent austerity budget in the province is an attack on knowledge because libraries are such important centers from information sharing,” Savage said.

Participants hope Saturday’s march sends a clear message to governments around the world that science and research need to be safeguarded.