April 22, 2017 7:49 pm
Updated: April 22, 2017 7:54 pm

Canary Islands battles oil slick after ferry crashes into underwater pipes

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: At least 13 passengers were injured when a ferry slammed into a sea wall at a port on the Canary Islands sending chunks of concrete onto a service road.

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) – Emergency teams in the Canary Islands raced on Saturday to contain a three-kilometer oil slick caused by a ferry crashing into underwater fuel pipes, the regional government said in a statement.

The regional government activated emergency plans to control and clean up the nearly two-mile spill around Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Telde, the two main towns on the Spanish resort island of Gran Canaria, the regional government said.

No one at the emergency services or government could be reached for further comment on Saturday.

The ferry crashed into a pier where the pipes were located late on Friday after suffering a technical fault that caused a power cut, a spokesman for operating company Naviera Armas on Saturday.

The 140 passengers were unhurt apart from some minor injuries, he said

