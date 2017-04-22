Man dead after drowning in Yellow Lake

BC Coroners Service says it is investigating the sudden death of a man at Yellow Lake in the south Okanagan.

Byron Robar was at the lake on Friday afternoon when he noticed a person struggling in the water.

“He wasn’t in good shape, [he was] in shock, in hypothermia. We got him in [the boat] and all of a sudden he says, ‘I wasn’t alone,'” Robar told Global News.

Robar went back out on the water but didn’t see anyone else until he noticed something floating near a capsized boat.

“The life jacket was out of the water, but he was underneath,” he said. “I just grabbed a hold of the life jacket and pulled him to shore. By that time the fire department and ambulance pulled him out of the water.”

Robar says the man, who he believes was in his early- to mid-70s, had been in the water for at least half an hour.

The other man was transported to hospital, but there’s no word on his current condition.

BC Coroners has not identified the victim. It is not yet clear how the accident happened.

