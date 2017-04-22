Hundreds gather for Earth Day rallies across Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — It wasn’t necessarily a green morning in Winnipeg, but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from gathering outdoors, to rally for their own cause for Earth Day.

Around 40 people battled the snow and wind Saturday morning, standing outside City Hall in hopes of saving the Parker Forest and Wetlands in River Heights-Fort Garry.

“We’re hoping to save it from development. Getting paved over to condos and high-rises,” co-chair of the Parker Wetlands conservation committee, Calvin Dueck said.

Right now the land is owned by Gem Equities, a private developer. River Heights-Fort Garry city councillor, John Orlikow said the developer has plans to eventually put up residential homes in the area, and possibly a few high-rises.

Dueck said the area is consistently used by people in the area to walk dogs, or explore the forest.

“We have three really ecologically important ecosystems all within a certain area. It’s the largest wetland left in Winnipeg,” he said.

“When this is gone, it’s gone forever.”

Dueck said he anticipates Gem Equities to make their pitch to city council within the next few months. By then, he hopes to save some of the forest and wetlands for people to continue to enjoy.

“We’re asking people to call their city councillors, call their politicians, email them, send them letters and say ‘enough is enough’.”

Marching for science

Two hours after the rally at City Hall, more than 100 people gathered on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature as part of a worldwide science march.

The event was organized to promote science, and defend recent attacks against research, including cuts from President Donald Trump.

“It’s to stand up to the government and say ‘We are here. We matter. We care. And we are going to fight you.'” Biology student at University of Winnipeg, Kimber Munford said.

With a group of fellow students surrounding her, Munford said the province needs do more to protect Lake Winnipeg.

She also said she hopes the march will give the general public a better understanding of the research scientists do on a daily basis.

“It’s important for us to make sure people see science is real, scientists are real people. Please don’t demonize us.”

Cities across Canada – and the world – are also participating in the march.