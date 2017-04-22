Off-road crash in Abbotsford kills 1, sends 2 to hospital

A man is dead after an off-road crash in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

Abbotsford Police said they responded to reports of a crash in an area near Straiton and Willet roads at around 3:45 a.m. They found a pickup truck that had veered off the road and down an embankment.

A male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants, a male and a female in their mid-20s, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.