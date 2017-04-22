Crime
April 22, 2017 1:54 pm
Updated: April 22, 2017 1:56 pm

Police seeking male suspect after theft of dog downtown Toronto

By Web Writer  Global News

'Kobe' the dog was stolen Wednesday in downtown Toronto. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts
Police are searching for a male suspect who stole a dog that had been tied to a bench outside a fast-food restaurant in downtown Toronto Wednesday.

The female owner, 28, tied her dog ‘Kobe’ to the bench around 11 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street.

When she returned, the Pomeranian/Shih Tzu was missing.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect who is described as between the ages of 40-50 with a medium build, brown hair in a ponytail, wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Security image of the male suspect wanted in connection with the theft of ‘Kobe’ the dog Wednesday in downtown Toronto. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts

‘Kobe’ can also be seen in a handout photo from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
