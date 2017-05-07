Police slowly reopen Paris train station after security alert
Police gradually began reopening Paris‘ Gare du Nord train station on Monday night after earlier evacuating the platforms and cordoning off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.
A Reuters witness at the scene said there were at least 10 police vans outside the station in central Paris.
“End of verifications. Gradual return to normal,” Paris police said in a tweet.
Authorities gave no other details about the nature of the operation.
