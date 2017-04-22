Politics
April 22, 2017 1:14 pm
Updated: April 22, 2017 1:16 pm

Donald Trump announces visit to military hospital on Twitter

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Donald Trump waves to the press as he and first lady Melania Trump, accompanied by their son, Barron, depart the White House in Washington, DC en route to Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Friday, March 17, 2017

Ron Sachs/CNP/ABACAPRESS
A A

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter he would visit a military hospital outside of Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Trump said he will be escorted by his wife Melania, as he is expected to meet with around a dozen wounded service members at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

WATCH: President Donald Trump signs three new executive orders

“Looking forward to seeing our bravest and greatest Americans!” Trump wrote.

He is expected to award at least one Purple Heart, the U.S. military’s decoration given to those wounded or killed in action.

— With files from Associated Press

WATCH: Trump receives Purple Heart from veteran amid backlash over attacks on Khan family

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Melania Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump military Hospital
donald trump purple heart
donald trump twitter
Donald Trump Walter Reed visit
Melania Trump
Walter Reed hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News