Donald Trump announces visit to military hospital on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter he would visit a military hospital outside of Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Trump said he will be escorted by his wife Melania, as he is expected to meet with around a dozen wounded service members at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Looking forward to seeing our bravest and greatest Americans!” Trump wrote.

He is expected to award at least one Purple Heart, the U.S. military’s decoration given to those wounded or killed in action.

