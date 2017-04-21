Two financial institutions robbed in Regina Friday afternoon

Regina police are searching for a suspect or suspects after two financial institutions were robbed on Albert Street Friday.

According to police, at around 3:20 p.m. CT, a male suspect entered one of the institutions in the 300 block of Albert Street North. Police said the man approached an employee and said he had a weapon, although a weapon was not visible at the time.

The suspect fled with money. Police are currently looking at security footage and say the suspect is 5’10” and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The second robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Albert Street. Police said a man entered the financial institution, approached an employee and asked for money. Police do not know if the man had a weapon.

The man fled with money. Police describe him as in his late 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The major crimes section is investigating both robberies. No employees were injured. At this time, police are investigating the two robberies as separate incidents but due to the similar nature and suspect description of each crime, are also looking into whether the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-775-6500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or their local police department. ​