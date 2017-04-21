8 people sent to hospital after Greyhound bus accident near Quesnel

A bus accident on Highway 97 near Quesnel has left eight people injured.

The multi-vehicle accident involving a Greyhound bus occurred on Highway 97 3 km south of Kersley at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says eight people in total have been transported to hospital, with one person in critical condition airlifted to hospital. Six others were sent to hospital in stable condition and one person remains in unknown condition.

BCEHS could not confirm any fatalities due to privacy reasons.

The highway is closed in both directions about 3 km south of Kersley and no detour is currently available, according to DriveBC.

More to come…

