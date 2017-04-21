Rain, snow, cool weekend ahead in southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG– Southern Manitoba is in for a cool weekend and a mix of rain and snow Friday night and Saturday.

A cold front moving in from the north will cool things down starting Friday night. Day time temperatures will stay just above the freezing mark throughout Saturday as a mix of rain and snow falls across the region. Generally, amounts will be light but for higher elevations like the Parklands, there could be as much as 5 cm falling Friday night.

Rain/snow mix heading for southern MB tonight & Saturday @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/VUPRc5Fs3t — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) April 21, 2017

Once the cold front passes, high pressure will settle in over the province keeping temperatures below normal through the rest of the weekend and potentially most of next week. Typically the temperatures in Winnipeg this time of year will range from 0 degrees Celsius in the morning to 13 C in the afternoon.