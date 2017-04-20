Hamilton area dealing with flash flooding after heavy rainfall

Several streets in Hamilton’s west end have been flooded after intense rainfall hit the area Thursday.

The flooding comes after parts of Hamilton received around 75 millimetres of rain throughout the day, meteorologists said.

A City of Hamilton spokesperson told Global News Thursday evening that city staff were responding to reports of flooding in the community of Dundas and parts of the city’s east end, specifically the area of Centennial Parkway and near the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant.

#HamOnt: Roads in Dundas are flooded, at least one person was rescued by firefighters from their car. #onstorm @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/5CsM6ICC06 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 21, 2017

On social media, videos and pictures were shared showing flooding near downtown Dundas and a subdivision in the community’s north east.

Earlier in the day, the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) issued a flood watch for areas near watercourses.

“HCA wishes to remind residents to continue to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams at this time. Elevated water levels, faster moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, and slippery banks may pose a significant hazard. Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time,” the statement said in part.

Officers in Halton Regional Police’s Burlington district also warned through Twitter of some localized flooding in the area.

One last line of showers will bring 2-5mm more rain before midnight, not enough for additional flooding. pic.twitter.com/Tw5di6w0qc — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 21, 2017

Radar indicates 75mm of rain today near Dundas, Ontario causing significant flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/tAnkBny0P8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 21, 2017

Due to the extraordinary rainfall we have experienced over the past 24-48 hours, some flooding occurring: https://t.co/66Df580dOJ #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) April 21, 2017

#HSRAlert: We're blocked at Dundas & King. #HSR5 buses to Head St will use West St in both directions. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/cK6mlH8Fz7 — HSR (@hsr) April 20, 2017

Dundas: Cootes Dr & East St still closed, scene of earlier submerged car. Man rescued by firefighters. Many roads flooded. #onstorm #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/as14jGaYsK — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 21, 2017