Wainwright, Alta. residents asked to limit water use as town investigates supply ‘disruption’

Residents of the east-central Alberta town of Wainwright were being asked to limit their water use on Thursday as crews investigated a “disruption in the supply of water” to the town reservoir.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning to make residents aware of the situation. Officials said the water currently available to residents is still safe to consume.

“There is a event that has caused a shortage of water,” the government said. “Once located, repairs will be done to restore full supply to the reservoir.”

“Please limit use as much as possible to help maintain reservoir levels,” a statement on the Town’s website read. “Follow the directions of local authorities. Take all necessary precautions. Updates will follow as the situation unfolds.”