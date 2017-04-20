South Okanagan break-in suspect may be headed to Calgary in stolen vehicle

Police in the south Okanagan are hoping to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a weekend break-in at an Osoyoos gas station.

Police said someone broke into the Nk’Mip Corner Petro Canada on 45 Street in Osoyoos early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 3:44 a.m. and a suspect was captured on surveillance video.

RCMP said the suspect was driving a stolen black Ford Escape with B.C. licence plates belonging to a different stolen vehicle.

Police think the man could be on his way to Calgary.

RCMP said they think the suspect is also connected to other property crimes in the south Okanagan.