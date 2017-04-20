Charges laid after SWAT call in North Central Regina

Two Regina residents are facing possession charges after a SWAT team was called out to the North Central neighbourhood Wednesday.

Police officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Argyle Street while investigating a recent firearms offence. A SWAT team, crisis negotiators and canine teams were called in because there was the possibility of guns in the house. A Tactical Armoured Vehicle was also used.

Around 12:30 p.m., an adult man and a boy left the house and were taken into custody. Police then searched the house and found marijuana, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, parts of guns and air pistol.

Officers also found Canadian currency, two stolen motorcycles and a stolen ATV. Two vehicle keys were located from a vehicle found a few blocks away. That vehicle was reported stolen earlier in April.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

He is also facing two break, enter and theft charges in connection with two incidents on March 26. He will appear in youth court Thursday afternoon.

Alexander Jacob Belanger, 20, is also facing two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He is also charged with breach of recognizance and assault of a peace officer.

Belanger will appear in provincial court Thursday afternoon.