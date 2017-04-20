Train
April 20, 2017 2:45 pm

Train accident near Woss Lake sends 2 to hospital

By Online News Producer  Global News

Woss Lake on Vancouver Island.

Google Maps
Two people have been taken to hospital in serious condition following a train accident near Woss Lake on Vancouver Island.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed crews were responding to a train accident with air and ground ambulance.

Paramedics transported two people to hospital, one via air and one via ground ambulance.

Paramedics remain on scene.

WorkSafeBC has dispatched officers to the scene.

More to come.

 

