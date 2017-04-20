SIU investigating after police dog bites man during arrest in Strathroy

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a 30-year-old man was bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Strathroy.

According to the SIU, the OPP located a man they had been searching for in a field near Egremont Drive and Centre Road at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator are looking into the incident and no other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police in cases of death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.