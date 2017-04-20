Canada
April 20, 2017 1:58 pm

SIU investigating after police dog bites man during arrest in Strathroy

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was bit by a police canine during his arrest in Strathroy.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a 30-year-old man was bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Strathroy.

According to the SIU, the OPP located a man they had been searching for in a field near Egremont Drive and Centre Road at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator are looking into the incident and no other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police in cases of death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
K9
k9 bit man
OPP
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Strathroy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News