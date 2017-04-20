Sports
Battleford North Stars capture Canalta Cup

The Battleford North Stars go perfect in SJHL playoffs, sweep Flin Flon Bombers to capture the Canalta Cup.

The Battleford North Stars are bringing home the Canalta Cup.

The North Stars downed the Flin Flon Bombers 6-5 on Wednesday evening to sweep the best-of-seven series and go undefeated in the 2017 SJHL playoffs.

This is the first time the North Stars have won the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) championship since 1999-2000.

It also marked the first time the North Stars have won the championship after finishing the regular season with the best record in the league.

On five previous occasions, including last season, they were knocked out in the playoffs.

Layne Young had two goals and an assist to lead the North Stars, with Coby Downs, Troy Gerein, Bryce Hall and Reed Delainey also finding the back of the net.

Downs was named the SJHL Playoff MVP, leading the league in playoff scoring with 4 goal and 21 assists in 11 games.

Kristian St. Onge had a pair of goals for the Bombers.

The North Stars now advance to the Western Canada Cup that starts April 29 in Penticton, B.C.

Joining the North Stars are the Portage Terriers (MJHL), Brooks Bandits (AJHL), Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL) and the host Penticton Vees.

