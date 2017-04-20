Vancouver firefighter captain to be laid to rest today following death from colon cancer

Following a courageous battle with cancer, Vancouver firefighter captain Robert Rosenlund will be laid to rest today.

Rosenlund, 53, “will be remembered for his commitment, generosity, hard work, and – of course – his sense of humour,” reads his obituary.

He was a captain of IAFF District 6 Local 18 and a member of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services for 22 years.

He passed away on April 7 from colon cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church, 969 Burrad Street.

The wake will follow at the Firefighters’ Club, 6515 Bonsor Avenue in Burnaby.

There will be a number of road closures during the uniformed march from Firehall 7 at 1090 Haro St.

The road closures include:

Haro St. east of Thurlow St.

Thurlow St. from Haro St. to Nelson St.

Nelson St. from Thurlow St. to Burrard St.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. (approximately) Burrard Street will be closed from Nelson to Smith for another procession.

IAFF District 6 Local 18 says expressions of sympathy or condolences for the family or the Local can be sent to IAFF Local 18 at 2-6515 Bonsor Avenue, Burnaby, B.C.