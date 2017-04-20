Hot tubs cause traffic headache on Highway 1

In what must have been an unusual sight, drivers in North Vancouver had to swerve to avoid two hot tubs on Highway 1 Wednesday.
Two hot tubs appear to have come off a truck and landed in the westbound lane of the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.
It is believed a driver hauling the hot tubs lost control of the trailer, causing them to fall off.
It created a traffic headache for drivers before they were cleared.
