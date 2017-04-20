Traffic
April 20, 2017 10:11 am
Updated: April 20, 2017 10:13 am

Hot tubs cause traffic headache on Highway 1

By Online News Producer  Global News

In what must have been an unusual sight, drivers in North Vancouver had to swerve to avoid two hot tubs on Highway 1 Wednesday.

Two hot tubs appear to have come off a truck and landed in the westbound lane of the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

It is believed a driver hauling the hot tubs lost control of the trailer, causing them to fall off.

It created a traffic headache for drivers before they were cleared.

 

