Tiger-Cats add 6 to defensive line ahead of CFL mini-camp

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added six American free agents to their defensive line: tackle Davon Coleman, ends Mike McAdoo, Jason Neill and Ryan Mueller, and linemen Claudell Louis and Giorgio Newberry.

READ MORE: Ticats to hold spring mini-camp next week

Coleman, 26, played in four games with one start at defensive tackle for the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys over two seasons (2014-15), registering three defensive tackles. The 6-2, 285-pound native of Kent, Ohio, also had stints in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2015), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016) and New York Giants (2016). Prior to turning pro, Coleman played in 39 games starting 22 times at both defensive

Prior to turning pro, Coleman played in 39 games starting 22 times at both defensive tackle and defensive end at Arizona State University (2011-13), totalling 166 career tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks (one extra point, one field goal).

McAdoo, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, serving on their practice roster in 2015 before attending training camp and playing in four pre-season games in 2016. The 6-7, 250-pound native of Antioch, Tennessee, also spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2011-12) after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina. In 2013, he suited up in two games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL, posting a quarterback sack and one pass knockdown.

Neill, 24, had stints with three different teams in 2016. The 6-2, 266-pound native of Flower Mound, Texas, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 6 and attended mini-camp. He was then signed by the Cleveland Browns on August 1 and attended training camp before ultimately joining the Calgary Stampeders’ practice roster on Sept. 27. Neill played four seasons at the University of Texas-San Antonio and graduated as the Roadrunners’ all-time leader in tackles for loss (23.5) and sacks (14).

Mueller, 25, converted to fullback and had a short stint with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He was originally signed as an outside linebacker/defensive end by the San Diego Chargers after going undrafted in 2015, and served time on the team’s practice roster. The 6-2, 245-pound native of Morristown, New Jersey, played four seasons at Kansas State University (2011-14) at defensive end, posting 119 career defensive tackles and 20.5 quarterback sacks.

READ MORE: Jeffrey Orridge to step down in June as commissioner of the CFL

Louis, 26, attended training camp with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and suited up in three pre-season games at defensive tackle. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills on May 2, 2016, but was released before training camp. Louis played two years at Fresno State University (2014-15) as a defensive end before turning pro. The 6-4, 294-pound defensive lineman was born in Haiti and moved to Boynton Beach, Florida at the age of 11.

Newberry, 25, signed with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2016, attended training camp and played three pre-season games before being released. The 6-6, 295-pound native of Fort Pierce, Florida, played 53 games at Florida State University over four seasons (2012-15), lining up at multiple positions, including defensive tackle, defensive end and tight end. As a senior, Newberry notched 21 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss and six pass knock downs.

The Tiger-Cats will hold their annual spring mini-camp next week. It is scheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Thursday, April 27 at Tim Hortons Field.

The mini-camp will feature rookies, free agents and negotiation list players.

All mini-camp practices begin at 11 a.m. and are open to the public.

The Ticats will open their main training camp on May 28.