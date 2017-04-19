Canada
Cameras capture moose making border crossing into New Brunswick

The Canada Border Services Agency says a moose wondered across the Canada/ United States border on the evening of April 11.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) had an unusual visitor last week.

On the evening of April 11, CBSA cameras captured a moose entering Canada from the United States and approaching the Woodstock, N.B. port of entry.

This is one of the images CBSA cameras captured of a moose crossing from the United States into Canada.

Border Services officers say they monitored the moose through the night to ensure the safety of travellers.

The moose stayed at the port overnight Tuesday and wandered back across the border on its own Wednesday morning.

CBSA says it’s not unusual to have wildlife near the port of entry, but it is unusual to have a moose come so close and stay for such an extended period of time.

 

