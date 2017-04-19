Vaughan, Ont., girl, 13, sexually assaulted by man she met online: police

Police say a 13-year-old girl in Vaughan, Ont., was sexually assaulted earlier this month by a man she met through an anonymous social networking site.

According to York Regional Police, the victim and the suspect, a 25-to-30-year-old man, had established contact through a platform called Whisper.

Police said he engaged in sexual conversations with the victim and arranged to meet at her home on April 4. She was treated for injuries in hospital following the alleged sexual assault.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have come into contact with a Whisper user going by the handle “leafs nation” to come forward.

Police said they are “pursuing a number of investigative leads as a result of evidence collected,” and are urging the man to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

They are also reminding the public to exercise caution online and supervise children using the web.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.