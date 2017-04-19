Saskatoon weather outlook: sunny Thursday, snow and cooler air ahead

Story highlights Rain/thunderstorms possible Wednesday Warm and sunny Thursday Cold front slides through Friday Cool and unsettled weekend

Sunshine and warmer air is finally on the horizon, but it doesn’t last long!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

We fell to the freezing mark this morning in Saskatoon under partly cloudy skies before clouds rolled back in as a low pressure system passed by south of us.

That system brought light rain south of the city for the first half of the day as temperatures climbed up to 7 degrees by noon.

Rain passing by south of Saskatoon this morning in a corridor along the Yellowhead toward Yorkton. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/h1Vboww6yv — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 19, 2017

We've made our way up from the freezing mark this morning to +4 right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/uIaranb6uu — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 19, 2017

We've made it up to 7 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon, +1- in Kindersley, snow in Lloydminster. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/sgfF1IwvcQ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 19, 2017

That light rain may creep northward into our area this afternoon with even a chance of an isolated thunderstorm as we warm up to an afternoon high in low double digits.

Tonight

That rain risk will diminish this evening with clouds starting to break up overnight as we cool back below freezing by a few degrees.

Thursday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like tomorrow morning with wind chill as you head out the door with a few clouds in the morning that’ll clear out midday to finally give us some sunshine for the rest of the day!

Thursday will not only be our only sunny day in the 7-day forecast, it’ll also be our warmest with an upper ridge building in, helping warm us up to 15 degrees for a daytime high.

Friday

Rain and clouds are on the way Friday as a cold front slides through, kicking up winds a bit and dropping temperatures from double digits down to the freezing mark by evening.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler air will sink in behind that system this weekend with predominantly cloudy skies expected Saturday and cloud cover expected Sunday with a good chance of snow as a system pushes into Alberta.

Daytime highs will drop back into mid-single digits both days with morning lows a few degrees below freezing.

Dre Erwin took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Pinehouse:

