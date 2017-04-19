Mayor recommends David Asper as new Winnipeg Police Board chair

WINNIPEG – Mayor Brian Bowman is recommending that businessman and philanthropist, David Asper to be Winnipeg’s new police board chair.

Bowman announced his recommendation Wednesday morning. Coun. Jeff Browaty stepped down from the position in February following controversial comments he made about residential schools.

Asper donated $1,500 to Bowman’s civic mayor campaign in 2014, according to city documents.

Asper currently chairs The Asper Foundation and is the co-founder of Amenity Health Care. He once served as chair of the Winnipeg Football Club, Winnipeg Folk Festival and as the first chair of CentreVenture.

He successfully represented David Milgaard in one of Canada’s best-known wrongful conviction cases.

Bowman also named Canadian Footwear owner Brian Scharfstein as a new board member, replacing Derek Johannson, who resigned in March.

Asper’s and Scharfstein’s appointments are subject to a background check. If approved by council, their appointments would be effective immediately and their term would expire Dec.31, 2018.