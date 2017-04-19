Winnipegger Cindy Klassen to be inducted into Canada Sports Hall of Fame

Decorated Olympian Cindy Klassen will be among those added to the Canada Sports Hall of Fame later this year.

The Winnipeg speed skater is the only Canadian to have won five medals at a single Olympics. Klassen captured a gold, two silver and two bronze during the 2006 Games in Turin. She also won a bronze medal during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Klassen retired from speed skating in 2015 after taking a year off to heal from a concussion.

The Canada Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2017 also includes 2003 Masters winner Mike Weir, Stanley Cup champion Lanny McDonald, Olympic triathlete Simon Whitfield, wrestler Carol Huynh, neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Tator, lacrosse star Gaylord Powless, Canadian paralympic founder Dr. Robert W. Jackson and the Edmonton Grads women’s basketball team.

The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 9 in Toronto.