Shots fired in Saskatoon Inn

No injuries have been reported after shots were fired inside the Saskatoon Inn.

Saskatoon police officers were called to the hotel in the 2000-block of Airport Drive just after 5 a.m. CT on Wednesday for reports of noise and possible gunshots.

They found several gunshot holes in a wall.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.