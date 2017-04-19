Crime
April 19, 2017 10:01 am

Shots fired in Saskatoon Inn

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Shots fired inside the Saskatoon Inn early Wednesday morning.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A A

No injuries have been reported after shots were fired inside the Saskatoon Inn.

Saskatoon police officers were called to the hotel in the 2000-block of Airport Drive just after 5 a.m. CT on Wednesday for reports of noise and possible gunshots.

READ MORE: Bomb threat emailed to Saskatchewan Polytechnic

They found several gunshot holes in a wall.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airport Drive
Airport Drive Saskatoon
Gunshots
Saskatoon Inn
Saskatoon Inn Gunshots
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News