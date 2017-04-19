Shots fired in Saskatoon Inn
No injuries have been reported after shots were fired inside the Saskatoon Inn.
Saskatoon police officers were called to the hotel in the 2000-block of Airport Drive just after 5 a.m. CT on Wednesday for reports of noise and possible gunshots.
They found several gunshot holes in a wall.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
