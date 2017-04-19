Economy
April 19, 2017 10:16 am
Updated: April 19, 2017 10:17 am

Alberta government says new program will focus on local workers

By Web Producer  Global News

Plunging crude prices haven't yet taken a big bite out of employment in Alberta, the biggest driver of jobs in Canada in recent years.

Canadian Press
A A

The provincial and federal governments will announce a new program in Edmonton Wednesday morning that will focus on hiring local workers.

The announcement will be made at NAIT by Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray and Federal Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patricia Hadju.

Alberta’s unemployment rate sits at 8.4 per cent, which is down from late 2016 when it reached a high of nine per cent in November.

The national unemployment rate is 6.7 per cent.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta employment
Alberta Government
Alberta jobs
Alberta unemployment
Federal Government

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News