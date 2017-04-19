Alberta government says new program will focus on local workers

The provincial and federal governments will announce a new program in Edmonton Wednesday morning that will focus on hiring local workers.

The announcement will be made at NAIT by Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray and Federal Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patricia Hadju.

Alberta’s unemployment rate sits at 8.4 per cent, which is down from late 2016 when it reached a high of nine per cent in November.

The national unemployment rate is 6.7 per cent.

More to come…