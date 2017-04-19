Husband of London city councillor Anna Hopkins passes away at 66

London city councillors held a moment of silence during Tuesday night’s meeting in honour of councillor Anna Hopkins’ husband, Bill, who passed away this week.

Bill, 66, died on Monday, six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Bill Hopkins is survived by Coun. Hopkins and their three sons.

Mayor Matt Brown passed along a message of thanks from Anna Hopkins for all the support she received from her colleagues.

“She wanted me to convey her heartfelt thanks for the support that has been offered by each and every one of you on council, to staff, she made a real point of outlining how much support she has received over the past six months,” said Brown.

