Florida woman arrested after taking Facebook Live video from Chuck E. Cheese’s

A Florida police department is pleading with the public to post all their information on social media when the cops are out looking for them.

Because that’s precisely what Markesha Wilkerson, an 18-year-old resident of Lakeland, Fla., did while the Polk County Sheriff’s Office sought her on a juvenile pick-up order.

Wilkerson was arrested at a Lakeland Chuck E. Cheese’s on Monday after detectives with the sheriff’s office were alerted to a Facebook Live video she was recording at the restaurant.

A video attached to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office shows a young woman trying to film herself with the Chuck E. Cheese’s mascot.

“Stupid criminals are really appreciated,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WTSP, a Tampa-based CBS affiliate.

“We highly recommend that when we’re out looking for you that you immediately post all of your information that you can on Facebook, Instagram, tweet it out, however you want, because that helps us.”

Wilkerson was wanted for violation of probation and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

She was originally charged with improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon and attempted battery.

Wilkerson also had 14 previous charges — six of them were violent (aggravated assault, battery, domestic violence battery), six were misdemeanours, there were five “other/unknown” charges including probation violation, and there were also two failures to appear in court.