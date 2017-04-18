Recipe: Gentle Baked Halibut & Vegetables with Garlic Dressing

WATCH: Wedgewood Hotel executive chef Montgomery Lau shows us how to make Gentle Baked Halibut & Vegetables.

Halibut Fillet (clean and portioned, skin off)

1-litre cold water

60 g sugar

50 g kosher salt

1 zest of lemon (using a vegetable peeler)

1 sprig Italian parsley

2 sprig tarragon

1 sprig basil

Method:

• Place 500ml of water in a pot, bring to a simmer.





• Add sugar and salt into simmering water to dissolve.• Add remaining 500 ml water to cool down the hot liquid.• Transfer brine to the fridge to chill.• Add aromatic when brine is cold and steep overnight.• The following day after, using a fine strainer, strain the brine to remove aromatics.• Place cleaned and portion fish into brine and let it marinate for 5 hours.• After 5 hours, remove fish from brine and rinse with cold water.• You fish is now ready to be cooked to your liking.

For Charred Zucchini and Garlic Dressing

20 g peeled garlic

25 g olive oil

30 g vegetable oil

325 g large zucchini (zucchini and cut into long bars ¾ inch thick)

2 g salt

55 g buttermilk

55 g milk

10 g smooth dijon mustard

15 g extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Place garlic and oil in a small saucepot, place over medium heat and cook it until tender and light golden brown. Set aside and let it cool.

Place a large frying pan, add vegetable oil and pan fry until almost blacken and smells of a charred aroma and the zucchini should be soft to touch.

After cooking the zucchini, remove from pan and spread out on a tray to cool down.

In a blender, combine buttermilk, milk, mustard and salt. Add cooked garlic and its oil, and the charred zucchini.

Turn on blender to high speed and blend until smooth, turn blender to medium speed and slowly drizzle in olive oil while the blender is in operation. Once olive oil mixed in, turn off the blender

The dressing is now ready to serve.

For Dehydrated Tomatoes

2 pieces ripe tomatoes for your choice

25 g extra virgin olive oil

tt kosher salt

tt black pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 200* f

Cut tomato into the desired size, season with olive oil, salt, and pepper

Place in oven to dry takes about 3-4 hours

Tomatoes are ready when they are slightly wrinkly and shrink to 75% of its original size

For Summer Squash Zucchini

Using a mandolin, slice squash into 1/16 inch thick round slices.

With a knife, cut another shape of summer squash, into 3 cm cubes.

Set aside both knife cuts of squash and reserve until it is to be served.

To Serve