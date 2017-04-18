Jennifer Botterill to be inducted into Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Botterill will be among those added to the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame in October.

Botterill put up 174 points in 184 games during her 14-year career with the Canadian national women’s hockey team. The Winnipegger won gold at three straight Olympics starting in 2002 along with a silver at the 1998 Nagano Games. She also helped Canada capture eight IIHF World Women’s Championship medals including five gold.

Joining Botterill in the hall of fame are Murray Bannerman, Jim Benzelock, Laurie Boschman, Pat Falloon, Lew Morrison and Ross Parke.

Former Winnipeg Jets owner Michael Gobuty, Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz, Barry Bonni and Gary Cribbs will be inducted as builders.

The 1951-52 Dauphin Kings and the 1960-64 Assiniboine Residential School teams will be enshrined in the team category. Former CJOB program and news director Vic Grant, Rob Martell, Barney Holden and the 1920 Selkirk Fishermen will also be honoured.

The 2017 Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for October 7.