Alberta government to provide rebates for energy efficient homes

Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips is expected to announce a new program Tuesday to provide rebates for energy efficient home improvements.

In February, the province rolled out a program that allows consumers to get free energy efficient products such as LED light bulbs.

The program allows consumers who register to be contacted to make appointments with a private company called Ecofitt. Ecofitt staff come to homes to install lights, high-efficiency shower heads, power bars and self-adjusting thermostats.

Phillips said the program’s cost is $21.5 million and has created 70 jobs.

The money is to come from the new carbon tax, which is increasing the cost of gasoline and home and business heating bills.

Earlier this year, the Alberta government also announced it is putting $36 million towards a rebate program to encourage rooftop solar panels on homes and businesses.

Phillips said the use of solar panels has doubled since 2015 and the goal is to have new panels on 10,000 Alberta rooftops within three years.

The program is expected to create 900 jobs in the next few years, and reduce solar installation costs by up to 30 per cent for homes and 25 per cent for businesses.

Phillips says the solar panels would reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking 100,000 vehicles off the road.

