Alberta releases info on how consumers can get free energy efficient products

Alberta has rolled out some details on how consumers can get free energy efficient products such as LED light bulbs.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says people need to register online for the program.

She says consumers who register will be contacted to make appointments with a private company called Ecofitt. Staff from Ecofitt will come to homes to install lights, high-efficiency shower heads, power bars and self-adjusting thermostats.

Phillips says the program will cost $21.5 million and create 70 jobs.

The money is to come from the new carbon tax, which is increasing the cost of gasoline and home and business heating bills.

“You can be among the first Albertans in line for savings available through this program,” Phillips said Tuesday.

“All of the home upgrades are at no charge to you and they will reduce your electricity bills.”

Phillips has said the province plans to spend $648 million over the next five years on energy efficient products and programs.

The Wildrose Opposition said the government should provide more details about the program, including whether there will be a cap on how many free products people can get.

Wildrose environment critic Todd Loewen said the program could turn out to be a boondoggle for taxpayers.

“The NDP government needs to release far more details on this program and understand that Albertans won’t stand for talking points over fact,” he said.

Ontario-based Ecofitt says it provides conservation programs and products across North America. Some of its clients include the British Columbia government, Manitoba Hydro, Guelph Hydro and Hydro Quebec.