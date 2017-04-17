Suspicious circumstances in two destructive fires

There were some tense moments for a Kelowna business owner when a vacant home was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at a June Springs Road property adjacent to the Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

“When we got here the whole thing was engulfed in flames,” said KFD platoon captain Steve Wallick.

With no chance of saving the building, firefighters made sure the flames didn’t spread through the bush to the nearby business.

“That was my biggest fear, that it takes over and burns down my adventure park which is wood,” said park owner Rolf von Andrian. “It’s the forest, if it burns down you can’t rebuild it, it’s done forever.”

The cause of the fire isn’t known but it’s considered suspicious.

“In this particular case, with nobody being in the structure and nobody around, obviously it’s more suspicious than the average fire,” said RCMP Cpl. Scott Falkingham.

And Monday morning, the KFD attended to another blaze with suspicious circumstances on the Myra Forest Service road.

A tent-trailer at a roadside pullout was completely destroyed.

“It was really, really hot still but there was no fire,” when firefighters arrived said platoon captain Tim Light.

There wasn’t anyone at the site.

“It had the stabilizer jacks out as if it had been deployed,” said Light. “And the poles that keep the tent part out were extended so that’s what leads us to believe it was open and ready to be occupied.”

RCMP are trying to find the owner.

“They were looking for serial numbers on the frame,” said Light.