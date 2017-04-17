Assiniboine River
Some floodwater receding in southern Manitoba

By Staff The Canadian Press

The province is reporting that floodwaters are receding across parts of southern Manitoba.

WINNIPEG — Floodwater is receding across parts of southern Manitoba but officials warn water is on the rise along the Assiniboine River.

In its flood bulletin, the province says it has lifted a flood warning for some rivers since flows are decreasing.

But officials say a flood watch remains west of Winnipeg, between Portage la Prairie and Headingley, as the water continues to rise into the weekend.

The province says a significant amount of water is coming in from Saskatchewan and ice jams are a concern on a few rivers where the ice is still intact.

Officials say the Red River has already crested in Winnipeg and water is decreasing in some tributaries.

Forecasters have said soil moisture is very high following a wet fall, and river and lake levels are above normal in some areas.

Officials are urging any homeowners affected by this spring’s flooding to review their home insurance. They say overland flood insurance was introduced by some insurers in Manitoba last year.

