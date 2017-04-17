Edmonton-based Royal Canadian Air Force squadron deployed to Iraq

A tactical helicopter squadron based in Edmonton departed for northern Iraq on Monday.

Sixty members of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (CAF) 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based at the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base in Edmonton, are assuming duties to fight ISIS as part of Operation IMPACT.

Squadron members will fly and maintain up to four CH-146 Griffon helicopters, which provide tactical transport for Canadian troops and material near Erbil, Iraq.

“We provide air power that integrates with and supports our CAF and coalition partners. The tactical helicopter detachment is a crucial component of this commitment,” Major-General Christian Drouin, Commander 1 Canadian Air Division, said.

“430 Squadron has done a tremendous job over the past few months, maintaining a level of excellence that I know 408 Squadron will continue.”

The CH-146 Griffon helicopters have an array of self-defence systems.