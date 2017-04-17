Ticats to hold spring mini-camp next week
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will hold their annual spring mini-camp next week.
The camp is scheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Thursday, April 27 at Tim Hortons Field.
The three days will feature rookies, free agents and negotiation-list players.
All mini-camp practices begin at 11 a.m. and are open to the public.
The Ticats will open their main training camp on May 28.
Hamilton will open the CFL pre-season on June 8 in Ottawa and open the regular season against the Argos in Toronto on June 25.
The Cats’ home opener is slated for July 15 against the B.C. Lions.
