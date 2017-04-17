Sports
April 17, 2017 12:47 pm

Ticats to hold spring mini-camp next week

By News Anchor  900CHML

It's that time of year again — spring camp starts April 25.

Peter Power/Canadian Press/File
A A

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will hold their annual spring mini-camp next week.

The camp is scheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Thursday, April 27 at Tim Hortons Field.

The three days will feature rookies, free agents and negotiation-list players.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Don’t get too excited about Kaepernick and RG3

All mini-camp practices begin at 11 a.m. and are open to the public.

The Ticats will open their main training camp on May 28.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos advance to CFL’s East final after rollercoaster win over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton will open the CFL pre-season on June 8 in Ottawa and open the regular season against the Argos in Toronto on June 25.

The Cats’ home opener is slated for July 15 against the B.C. Lions.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Football League
CFL
Hamilton Tiger Cats
Ticats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News