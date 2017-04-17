Weather
April 17, 2017 9:59 am

Flooding causes several road closures in Quebec

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Heavy rains and overflowing rivers have caused several road closures in the region.

Heavy rain overnight has caused several road closures in Quebec due to overflowing rivers.

Transports Quebec has closed:

R-341 between rue Queen and R-125 in Rawdon, southbound and northbound, due to flooding.

R-329 between montée d’Argenteuil and A.-Bertrand Avenue in Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, southbound and northbound, because of flooding.

R-309 between Notre-Dame-du-Laus and Val-des-Bois, southbound and northbound, due to water accumulation.

Those roads are currently closed for an undetermined period of time until further notice.

Several other road conditions have been classified as “minor.”

For a full list, click here.

