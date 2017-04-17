Flooding causes several road closures in Quebec

Heavy rain overnight has caused several road closures in Quebec due to overflowing rivers.

Transports Quebec has closed:

R-341 between rue Queen and R-125 in Rawdon, southbound and northbound, due to flooding.

R-329 between montée d’Argenteuil and A.-Bertrand Avenue in Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, southbound and northbound, because of flooding.

R-309 between Notre-Dame-du-Laus and Val-des-Bois, southbound and northbound, due to water accumulation.

Those roads are currently closed for an undetermined period of time until further notice.

Several other road conditions have been classified as “minor.”

