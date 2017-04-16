Whistler vacation rental complex goes up in flames on Easter long weekend

Dozens of people were left in the cold after a Whistler vacation rental complex went up in flames on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the Northstar Condominiums in the 4000-block of Northlands Boulevard around 11 p.m. Firefighters took more than two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely and found other accommodations for the night.

There is no word yet on the extent of fire and water damage to the building.

RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious, but they are still investigating.