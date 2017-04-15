Regina soccer tournament aims to bring cultures together

The World-Class Player Cup finals are bringing together world-class soccer players and fans this weekend in Regina.

Davidson Fadare is playing for Under-17 Team Nigeria at the annual WCP finals — he’s thrilled to get the chance to play the game he loves and celebrate his heritage.

“I think it’s important to have this event because it brings us together,” he said. “It brings community and a large group of people to all share one beautiful game and just have fun.”

When the WCP Cup first started, only nine teams competed over four days. 13 years later, over 70 teams signed up for the two-week-long tournament. This year’s roster includes a Syrian team for the first time.

For the adults, at least 10 players on each team have to be descendants of the heritage they are representing.

“Every year we are caught off guard by the different cultures that do submit teams and come out and support the event,” founder Kevin Holness said.

“I’ve noticed even coaching Under-12 Jamaica, a lot of the guys are researching their ancestry and coming up and saying where they can play, where their grandparents and great-grandparents are from, and I think that adds to the uniqueness of the event.”

For players picked up by other teams, like Monica Deters, it’s a chance to learn about other cultures.

“We’ve gone to the German club and we had schnitzel,” she said. “Our coach is German, so we play a German game, as soccer people would call it.”

The tournament wraps up April 15th.

As Fadare takes home a medal, he also hopes others can take a piece of his culture home, too.

“In my country, it’s warm and beautiful… Here [it’s] cold, so [we] can share some of that,” he noted.