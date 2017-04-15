Unrest in Venezuela sparks protest in Calgary

More than 100 people gathered in downtown Calgary for an event called No more dictatorship in Venezuela Saturday.

They started at Bankers Hall and marched to City Hall.

“What we’re doing here today is being their [Venezuela] voice outside,” Gilberto Galliaelli, a protester, said.

Two weeks ago, demonstrations started in Venezuela after a supreme court ruling gutted the powers of the country’s congress. The decision was later reversed.

“We are very thankful to the Canadian government, to parliament and to Canadians as well, but right now we need to step forward. We need strong measures……we need to have people from the Venezuela government be banned from entering into Canada, to revoke their visas,” organizer Josue Ramirez said.

Unrest and anti-government protests in Venezuela have been sparked by President Nicolas Maduro and his government’s recent decision to bar Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years. It has also lead to protests around the world.

Protests began less than a year after Maduro succeeded the late Hugo Chavez.

Demonstrators believe the government is sliding toward authoritarianism.

Calgary police said the protest was peaceful and there were no incidents to report.