Oilers head coach expects Oscar Klefbom to be back for Game 3

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan didn’t provide any further details Saturday about Oscar Klefbom’s status except that he expects the defenceman to be back in the lineup for Game 3 on Sunday.

Klefbom left in the third period of Friday’s game after blocking a shot by Brent Burns. The defenceman was in noticeable pain when he left the Oilers bench.

The 23-year-old didn’t participate in Saturday’s skate.

Following Friday’s game, McLellan said Klefbom told him he was fine.

“He blocked a shot. I went and saw him. He said he’s OK, so that’s good.”

Klefbom had the best regular season of his young career, with 12 goals and 26 assists.

He also had one goal in Game 1 of the series.

The Oilers recalled defenceman Griffin Reinhart from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Reinhart had 21 points with Bakersfield this season.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 37 NHL games, recording two assists.